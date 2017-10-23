Strictly fans unimpressed by Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer's dance-off Some viewers labelled it the 'worst dance-off ever'

Strictly Come Dancing fans were less than impressed with Sunday night's results show, which saw Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer go head-to-head to keep their place in the competition. Both celebs found themselves in the bottom two after failing to impress their judges with their dance routines. And things went from bad to worse for the two men as they committed a series of errors in their respective dance-offs. First up was Sunday Brunch host Simon who was out of time as he performed his Charleston routine with Karen Clifton, and also managed to fall over as he threw his fiddle to the side of the stage.

It was then comedian Brian's time to perform his Jive with partner Amy Dowden, but it seemed the 56-year-old had forgotten his routine to the Tom Jones' track, It's Not Unusual. Ultimately, the judges decided to save Simon and send Brian home. But viewers were quick to label both routines equally "terrible", adding it had been the "worst dance off of all time". "That was a really horrific dance off. Both terrible dancers," one wrote. “Another joked: "Dad dancing dance off?", while a third asked: "Was that the worst dance off on #strictly ever?"

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton performed in the dance-off on Sunday night's Strictly

Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell both opted to save Simon and Karen, and head judge Shirley Ballas agreed she would have made the same decision. Craig commented: "Both couples made mistakes in that, one fell over and then the other one blanked before they went into a back-drop, so it made it a really, really difficult choice. But the couple I am going to save just for that little bit of swivel is Simon and Karen."

Brian Conley and Amy Dowden became the fourth couple to leave the competition

In his farewell speech, 56-year-old Brian insisted he had "loved everything" about the dance show. "I want to say something about this lady here," he added. "Amy, if only I was 30 years younger… and not fussy! Me and you, I am not kidding! I love this lady and I want her to be on this show forever and ever because I want everyone out there to know how special this lady is, because she is a star and I love her to bits."

