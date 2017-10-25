Emmerdale's 'Who Killed Emma Barton' storyline ending teased The ITV soap has had viewers gripped over the last few weeks

Emmerdale actress Natalie J Robb is currently at the centre of one of soap's most dramatic storylines in recent times. The actress, who plays Moira Dingle, is one of the seven suspects in the Who Killed Emma Barton storyline – which has had viewers gripped ever since Emma fell to her death last month. While speaking to Digital Spy this week, Natalie revealed that even the cast don’t know yet who the killer is, and that they have filmed more than one ending.

Emmerdale viewers have been trying to guess the outcome in the Who Killed Emma Barton storyline

She explained: "The twists and turns in the storyline are great, because it keeps changing all the time. One minute you think it’s a certain person, and then you change your mind." The actress continued: "Doing alternative endings has been good for us, because we don’t know what might go out. I think it's three endings that we're doing. We genuinely don't know."

Since Emma's death, Moira has been finding it hard to bond with her baby Isaac, who Emma kidnapped shortly after she gave birth. The new mum was also acting suspiciously prior to Emma's death, and even grabbed her gun, making her a strong suspect in the firing line.

Moira Dingle, played by Natalie J Robb, has been acting on edge since Emma died

The actress previously explained: "Moira is very maternal but also as hard as nuts. She always puts her kids first. It is a year since she lost Holly then she has a new baby and within minutes Emma has posed a threat to her new child. Moira would not have tolerated that. Moira will protect her kids at any cost and could well have seen Emma off but you will have to wait and see."

Emmerdale has unveiled the seven suspects in the Who Killed Emma Barton storyline

It was revealed on Tuesday that a special flashback episode is set to take place on Friday 3 November during the Emmerdale village bonfire. Potential suspects also include Emma's sons Ross and Pete Barton, schoolgirl Gabby Thomas, Cain Dingle, Laurel Thomas and Adam Barton – and there are expected to be many twists and turns to come yet.

