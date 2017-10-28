Debbie McGee wows on Strictly with three 10s – watch her amazing lift! The star surprised viewers with her energetic Charlston

Well done Debbie McGee! The star has wowed on Strictly Come Dancing by getting three tens and a nine for her Charleston performance with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice. The 58-year-old stunned viewers with an incredibly agile lift at the end of their routine, which saw three judges award her top marks. "Clean, precise, absolutely incredible," said judge Craig Revel-Horwood. It was a particularly momentous occasion for Debbie as her mother was in the audience.



Debbie looked fantastic in her flapper girl dress and dark wig costume for Halloween week, and was over the moon when she heard the judges' scores. Judge Shirley Ballas was so impressed with Debbie's dancing that she presented her with her pretend 'Queen of Latin Crown'. Over on the Strictly Twitter page, the show posted a video clip of Debbie's daring lift, writing: "With one chilling Charlston, @thedebbiemcgee goes from leg queen to lift queen!"

The star's fans were quick to comment on her amazing score, with one saying: "Debbie deserved it, she's great." Another added: "I think she's fab… they are my favourite." A Twitter user told Debbie: "It was amazing and inspiring for us more mature ladies." Another wrote: "Debbie to win!"

It was a big night for Debbie, whose husband Paul Daniels sadly passed away last year. A few weeks back she and Giovanni were given a telling off for breaking the "ten-second rule", which saw her out of hold, and dancing solo, for more than ten seconds. "We've taken note of what head judge Shirley [Ballas] said about spending too much time setting up the story," Debbie wrote in her column for Daily Telegraph.

Debbie also recently responded to reports she's having a secret romance with her Strictly partner Giovanni, admitting she was flattered by the rumours, but insisted there is no truth in them. "I absolutely adore him and I have no doubt that he adores me," Debbie said of 27-year-old Giovanni, in an interview with Bella magazine. "We have a great working dance partnership and we really love each other as human beings, so I can see why people want to say there is something going on."