Debbie McGee makes huge blunder ahead of Strictly exit show Paul Daniels widow accidentally revealed who would be leaving

Debbie McGee made a big slip-up ahead of the Strictly results show on Sunday night. Speaking on her BBC Radio Berkshire programme on Sunday morning, the 58-year-old accidentally revealed that Rev Richard Coles was the next celebrity to be leaving the dance competition. Hours before the BBC aired the results show, which is filmed on Saturday night, Debbie told her listeners: "Very sad to see Richard go, the Reverend…" Seemingly then releasing her mistake, she could heard exclaiming, 'Oh', before trying to backtrack with a cover story. "He fell over at one point so he want and had to be treated so we're waiting to hear what happens in the results show tonight," she said.

Reverend Richard Coles became the second celebrity to leave Strictly

Rev Richard was indeed the second celebrity to leave Strictly. He and his professional partner Dianne Buswell left the competition after losing the dance-off against Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton. Asked by host Tess Daly if he had enjoyed his time on the show, Richard replied: "It's been a joy. Every minute of it I've enjoyed, even when Dianne was hissing through her teeth, 'Feet, frame, feet, frame', it's been completely joyous. I only forgot to reckon into my strategy that I can't actually dance!"

Richard and his partner Dianne lost the dance-off against Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton

The 55-year-old added: "I think really it's coming together as a group of people, fellow celebs and pro dancers. It has just been a really, really wonderful experience. And also it's really important that none of this would have happened if it wasn't for the fantastic crew, wardrobe, hair and make-up, production, the fantastic band and the judges too."

STORY: Inside Strictly! Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas dispel rivalry rumours