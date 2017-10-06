Brian Conley responds to claims he wants to leave Strictly The comedian has been partnered with Amy Dowden for the 2017 series

Brian Conley has denied reports that he wants to leave Strictly Come Dancing. The 56-year-old comedian, who has been partnered with Amy Dowden for the 2017 series of the BBC dance show, found himself in the bottom two in the first dance-off of the series, but was saved by the judges' vote. A source had told the Sun that Brian believes he doesn't have long left on the competition, stating: "Brian clearly sees his involvement in the show as pretty short-term. He's been telling people he's only got minimal time left and is already expecting to head off to panto. He survived last week's dance-off (against Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu) despite his expectations of an early exit. But obviously others are desperate to stay as long as possible."

It seems the remarks are unfounded, however, with Brian taking to Twitter on Friday to refute the allegations. "Just woke to the news that I apparently want to be out of Strictly," he tweeted. "What utter b******t! I'm loving this & 100% want to stay in as long as poss," he told fans, alongside an angry face emoji.

Brian's followers were quick to show their support. "Take care and keep dancing!" one replied, while another added: "You have excellent entertainment value, always have, we can see that you are trying SO hard to learn steps from scratch. Well done xx." A third tweeted: "Ignore it. I love seeing you dance. You keep working hard xxx."

Week three of Strictly is Movie Week this year, and Brian and Amy are set to take to the dance floor to perform the American Smooth to If I Only Had A Brain from The Wizard of Oz.