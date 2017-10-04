Strictly stars out in force to support Craig Revel Horwood in his debut for Annie Craig stars as Miss Hannigan in the West End musical Annie

The stars of this year's Strictly Come Dancing were out in full force to support judge Craig Revel Horwood as he took to the stage in Annie earlier this week. The likes of Alexandra Burke, Shirley Ballas and Debbie McGee headed to the opening night of the West End musical at London's Piccadilly Theatre in which the Strictly judge plays orphanage matron Miss Hannigan. The show's latest evictee Chizzy Akudolu was also in attendance, she joined Brian Conley, Amy Dowden, Karen Hardy, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice and former judge Arlene Phillips.

The hit musical is set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, where brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Her luck changes when she is picked to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. However, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search for her true family. The title role of Annie is shared by Madeleine Haynes, Lola Moxom and Ruby Stokes. Alex Bourne has taken on the role of Daddy Warbucks, while Holly Dale Spencer plays Grace Farrell and Jonny Fines as Rooster.

This may be Craig's debut performance in Annie but the Strictly star is no stranger to the stage, having choreographed Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. When asked how he would rate himself in the show, Craig confessed he would only give himself a "seven out of 10" for his first performance. "Yes I do do it I'm afraid, but I also mark myself and I'm a lot stricter," he told the Evening Standard. "I'd only give myself a seven on tonight's performance."