Emma Bunton excites her fans and get a tattoo in LA - take a look at the photo The former Spice Girl looked very happy with the result

Emma Bunton might just have grown out of her namesake, Baby Spice, if her latest Instagram photo has anything to go by. It appears that over the weekend, the former Spice Girl got a tattoo while out in LA. The mother-of-two looked very happy indeed with the results, and can be seen dancing on her chair in the tattoo parlour. Captioning the shot, she wrote: "2am in the morning, new tattoo face!! Excited LA." Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and were desperate to take a look at the finished result, with one asking: "Pictures please," while another exclaimed: "I wanna see it." A third added: "I miss you on the radio in the mornings. Hurry back please."

2am in the morning, new tattoo face!!! #excited #LA A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Emma Bunton looked very happy indeed while getting a tattoo in LA

Emma and her family have been in LA over the last few weeks as the former singer stars in ABC's TV show, Boy Band. The doting mum, who normally refrains from posting photos of her two sons, has been treating her social media followers to a few rare snapshots of her family life during her stay in the States.

Special day #malibu #friends 🌊 A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Emma has been posting candid shots of her family while they enjoy their summer in the States

In one recent photo, her youngest, six-year-old Tate, is pictured selecting his music preference on a vintage-style radio, which was titled: "First stop in L.A. Tate is picking the music."

Emma's older son Beau, nine, also made a rare appearance pictured in the recording studio with a huge grin on his face, which his doting mum captioned: "Live from L.A! myboy."

#lovemyboys #coolerthanme #goodtimes A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

Emma and her family enjoying a dance-off together

Emma shares her two children with fiancé, Jade Jones, and the loved-up couple celebrated 19 years together back in May. To mark the happy occasion, Emma created a collage of the pair, writing besides it: "My soul mate, my partner in crime, my best friend my lover. @jadejonesdmg every picture I find of us, you are holding my hand. 19 years today and I love you more than ever. #truelove."