Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals how she deals with skin breakouts The mum-of-one revealed she is not blessed with perfect skin

New mother Rosie Huntington-Whiteley often suffers with skin breakouts. The model may boast a perfect body, which she has shown off for the first time since giving birth to son Jack in June in denim brand Paige's new campaign, but her skin is far from flawless.

"I'm actually not blessed with perfect skin at all," she confessed to W Magazine. "I break out a lot, I have sensitive skin, and for me one of the things I found is finding those products that work and that your skin loves."

Happy 20th anniversary to Caudalie Beauty Elixir! I'm so happy I discovered you 10 years ago backstage at New York Fashion Week. My skin thanks you for keeping it looking refreshed and rejuvenated with just one spritz! 😜 #20yearsGold @caudalie A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

As well as relying on the help of make-up artists and skincare experts, Rosie turns to her favourite beauty brand, Caudalie, to help her skin look its best.

Her love of the French skincare company even landed her a coveted contract with them.

"It's always extra meaningful to me to align myself with brands that I'm authentically a fan of, or have used or worn and really believe in their philosophy," smiled.

Caudalie was launched in 1995, and two years later brought out hero product Beauty Elixir, one of Rosie's top picks.

The 30-year-old model, who's engaged to Hollywood hardman Jason Statham, took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish the Beauty Elixir happy anniversary.

"Happy 20th anniversary to Caudalie Beauty Elixir! I'm so happy I discovered you 10 years ago backstage at New York Fashion Week. My skin thanks you for keeping it looking refreshed and rejuvenated with just one spritz! #20yearsGold @caudalie," she captioned a snap of herself holding a bottle of the elixir.

The British beauty also shared snaps from her Paige fall 17 shoot to her 7.6 million followers, including one of her in a plunging bodysuit and low slung jeans. It marks the first of her campaigns to be released since she became a mum.