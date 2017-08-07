Jesy Nelson shows off incredible figure in sizzling bikini snaps

Jesy Nelson took to Instagram last week to share photos of herself holidaying in the sun, with her incredible figure on full display in the snaps which have drawn both surprise and admiration from her loyal 3.2 million following. "I Love u jesy ur pretty and I'm just jelly cause ur perfect," wrote one user in response to the photos, which see Jesy pose seductively by the poolside with her long auburn hair tousled effortlessly over her shoulder.

"Happy place," the Little Mix starlet captioned one photo and "Just be you" she wrote in another. One fan commented: "Queeenn your slaying itttt!!! Enjoy your free time! Love you!!" Others also took their time to congratulate Jesy on her visibly more toned, yet nonetheless still as voluptuous physique, citing her famous weight loss journey. "The way you love yourself and your confidence after all the bullying you have to live, that make me have hope about love me myself too and have confidence about who and how I am beautiful queen," one dedicated fan wrote to the songstress.

Just be you ☀️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Jesy showed off her incredible figure while on holiday

The Shout Out to My Ex singer, who has recently split from The Only Way Is Essex star Chris Clark, was recently pictured on another holiday with her now rumoured boyfriend, musician Harry James. In new photos, Jesy was seen by onlookers holding hands with Harry while they enjoyed a break away in Mykonos in June.

Happy place 🌴🌴🌴🌴 A post shared by @jesynelson on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

The Little Mix singer won praise from her fans

A source said at the time: "Jesy looked very happy with Harry – they were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses. They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry – he's definitely Jesy's type. She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It's early days but there's definitely a real spark between them."