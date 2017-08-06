Elizabeth Hurley wows fans with youthful figure in new bikini shot! The actress looked much younger than her 52 years in the photo

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her natural good looks and enviable figure and on Saturday, the star took to her Instagram page to show off her toned physique. In the photo, Elizabeth poses outdoors in a stunning yellow bikini and looks a good deal younger than her 52 years. In fact many of her followers could not believe how youthful she looked and showered her with compliments.

My English summer; sun before the storm @elizabethhurleybeach #Herefordshire A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Elizabeth captioned the photo: “My English summer; sun before the storm @elizabethhurleybeach#Herefordshire.” Her 666k followers were quick to compliment the star, with one saying: “You look amazing Liz!” and another flattering her, “Timeless beauty my lady!” One fan told the The Royals actress: “Looks like you’re in your twenties,” while another wrote, “Hope I look like that when I get older.” There were more lovely comments for Elizabeth as one fan told her: “Effortlessly beautiful.”

So how does Elizabeth look so incredibly young at age 52? The star has previously opened up about how she maintains her slim figure, admitting that she has had to watch what she eats more as she gets older. "I have to be careful because I am 50," she said during an appearance on US talk show The View in 2015. "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

Sunday was spent slaving over an aga. Thank you @meatpeter for sending the most delicious beef for our gluttonous feast 😘😘😘😘 #Herefordshire A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

The actress also reveals that she tries to eat earlier in the day. She has told E! News: "I think that's one of the best diet tips you can have: eat your food earlier on in the day, so you've got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period. I used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed… [but] I stopped doing that now."

Elizabeth told the news site that exercise-wise, she takes a fast-paced half-hour walk each day, as well as some core work, or Pilates and yoga for toning.