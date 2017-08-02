Brooklyn Beckham shows off quirky new tattoo – see it here David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son already has four inkings

Brooklyn Beckham has added to his ever-growing tattoo collection. The aspiring photographer has shared a post on Instagram, giving fans a close-up view of his latest inking – a 'Made in England' slogan on his left foot. Brooklyn appears to have had the tattoo done in Los Angeles, where he is currently holidaying with his family. He is set to start a photography course in New York later this summer.

The tattoo is particularly apt for David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son. Contrary to popular belief, Brooklyn was not conceived in the New York borough of the same name, but rather in the UK. His mum Victoria has previously revealed in her autobiography, Learning to Fly: "It was when we were in Marbella that we came up with the name Brooklyn. We already knew he was a boy and so I knew he could end up a footballer, so it had to be a name that was a bit blokey.

Brooklyn unveiled his new tattoo on Instagram

"I had always liked the name Brooke and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn. I'd always liked it as a place – it's very multi-cultural, very grounded. And it was only afterwards that I realised how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant and where David came after the World Cup."

Brooklyn, 18, already has at least four other inkings which he has shown off on social media. The young star got his first tattoo in April, at the time unveiling a portrait of a Native American on his forearm. He also has etchings of an eagle on his hand, a compass on his left arm and a camera just above it – a tribute to his passion. In June, Brooklyn released his photography book, What I See, which is separated into chapters of his life.