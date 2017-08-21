Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale expecting second baby The Australian actress and her partner also have a one-year-old son Rocco

Congratulations to Rose Byrne! The actress is pregnant with her second baby. Rose, 38, shared her exciting news in a photoshoot and interview with DavidJones.com, in which she debuted her baby bump. "I'm a little tired but feeling good," Rose, who is set to star in Peter Rabbit, told the website. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

The Bridesmaids star and her partner Bobby Cannavale, 47, are also the proud parents of son Rocco, who they welcomed in February 2016. On whether her children will follow in her footsteps, Rose added: "I remember doing the film The Rage in Placid Lake years ago with Ben Lee, about the kid who rebelled against his bohemian parents and became an accountant. Maybe my kids will want to do something really different, like run a granola company or become accountants themselves."

Rose and fellow actor Bobby began dating in 2012. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps despite working together on films including Spy, Annie and Adult Beginners. And even now, Rose and Bobby keep their home life private. Bobby also has a son Jake, 22, from his marriage to actress Jenny Lumet.

The Bad Neighbours 2 actress will no doubt be thrilled to be working on a children's movie. Rose is set to play Bea in Peter Rabbit, starring alongside Domhnall Gleeson as Mr. McGregor. Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley will also lend their voices to the live-action film, while James Corden will voice Peter Rabbit.

Speaking about becoming a mum for the first time last year, Rose told the Daily Telegraph: "You have this huge responsibility you didn't have before - there's someone you have to keep alive. I also like to think Rocco has brought out better qualities in me." She also revealed that her parents were her first stop in seeking advice when taking care of her baby son, saying: "I was already becoming my parents, even before I had Rocco. You know how that happens? One day, you're like, 'I've turned into my parents!'"