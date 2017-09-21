Margot Robbie sports bold yellow make-up to film premiere The actress stars in Goodbye Christopher Robin

Margot Robbie certainly stood out at the world premiere of her new film Goodbye Christopher Robin. The Australian actress plays A. A. Milne's wife Daphne de Selincourt in the movie, which tells of how the author found inspiration for his Winnie-the-Pooh tales through his interactions with his young son Christopher Robin Milne. Celebrating the release of the Simon Curtis-directed film at an event held in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday night, Margot stepped out in a full-length white dress with floral pattern and peasant-style sleeves from Brock Collection.

Accessorising with star-shaped diamond drop earrings, the 27-year-old also experimented with her beauty look. Hairstylist Renato Campora slicked back Margot's blonde hair and gave it a wet-look finish, while make-up artist Pati Dubroff swiped a pink blush over the apples of her cheeks and painted yellow eyeshadow over her lids.

Taking to Instagram, Pati described the look as "mellow yellow", and shared a close-up photo which showed how she had blended out the sunny hue nearly all the way to the star's brow bone and finished the look by applying a fine sweep of liquid eyeliner and mascara to her lashes.

Margot wasn't the only celebrity to walk the red carpet, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who portrays Mary Brown in the film, turning heads in a beige, mint and peach number with handkerchief hemline by Sies Marjan.

Domhnall Gleeson, the Irish actor who takes on the part of A. A. Milne in the flick, cut a fine figure in a navy blue suit and light blue shirt, while his young co-star Will Tilston looked adorable in black trousers, a white shirt and matching suspenders.

Meanwhile, actress Kelly Macdonald hit all the right notes for the occasion in a fabulous midnight blue velvet jumpsuit with belt and feather details attached to the bodice.