Madonna's dermatologist reveals magnetic secrets to her flawless skin

Madonna has maintained her ageless face over the last few decades by enforcing a "regular religious" skincare routine. The Ray of Light hitmaker has not skipped a beat when it comes to her beauty regimen, according to her dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, who helped the star create her MDNA skincare line.

"Consistency, routine, and finding something effective is key for Madonna," Dr. Frank tells Marie Claire magazine. "It's not the occasional pampering that leads to graceful ageing, it is the regular religious care that you give your skin day in and day out.

Madonna has launched her own skincare line

"Madonna is an extremely regimented, disciplined person and she follows the essentials to a tee. Her skin has clearly benefited over the years."

The pop star released her MDNA skincare line, which has been available in Asia since 2014, in the U.S. for the first time on Tuesday, and beauty bloggers have been buzzing about her Chrome Clay Mask, which is removed from the face magnetically using a Skin Rejuvenator tool.

The mask treatment also includes The Serum, a rejuvenating formula applied after the mask is removed, and although all three products bear a hefty price tag - selling for $432 (£321) combined - Dr. Frank insists the high-tech products are worth the investment.

"It is the perfect combination of formulation and technology," he tells W Magazine. "Until now, it's something I have only seen professionally (in offices like mine) with drugs and lasers."

The dermatologist explains, "The chrome clay formulation allows the mask to be removed magnetically without any residue other than the dewy remains of an active serum, while electric vibrations deliver the active ingredients into skin using what is called dermal infusion.

"The rejuvenator acquires feedback from the skin in regards to its variable thicknesses to help deliver the product effectively. It is actually quite amazing."