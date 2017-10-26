Holly Willoughby shares bizarre beauty secret - find out what it is here We think this beauty remedy is incredible!

She's known for her flawless complexion and incredible taste in fashion, and now, in a new interview Holly Willoughby has finally revealed the secret behind her beautiful, soft skin. Speaking to Red magazine, the This Morning presenter revealed that beauty mogul Liz Earle gave her the best advice for radiant skin - and it's milk! She shared: "I got told quite a weird trick by Liz Earle once. She came on This Morning and she made a milk bath for Mother's Day... she got told that old-school dried milk powder (like your nan used to bring on holiday to put in your tea) and dried rose petals covered in lots of rose and lavender essential oils, and mixed in with milk powder."

Holly Willoughby has revealed her bizarre beauty secret

The Holly Willoughby effect: The This Morning star's stylish outfits

She added: "Then you just take a scoop and put it in your bath to make a milky bath - it’s so soft! And it would make a really nice gift. Which I haven't done yet, but I like to keep little jam jars, just in case I ever do." The comment comes shortly after the mother-of-three revealed which beauty products she always carries in her handbag. The TV star told HELLO! that when she isn't in front of the cameras, she likes to keep things simple - relying on just four essential items. "A lip gloss, definitely a lip gloss," Holly disclosed. "A good mascara, good eyeliner in case suddenly I have to go out, and a BB Cream because it's very moisturising."

Loading the player...

Exclusive: A peek inside Holly Willoughby's make-up bag

Away from the television screens, Holly likes to keep it minimal when at home. "I think because I spend a lot of time in the make-up chair at work, for me when I'm at home it's nothing really, at all," she explained. "A lot of moisturiser, or if I'm going out or doing anything then maybe I will use a BB Cream so it's not too heavy but it's got like a little bit of tint to help myself look a bit more alive." She concluded: "I like to let my skin breath when I'm not working."