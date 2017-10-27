Strictly's Gemma Atkinson looks gorgeous makeup-free The Strictly Come Dancing star was seen leaving dance practice with Aljaž Škorjanec

Gemma Atkinson is beautiful! The Strictly Come Dancing contestant posted a new video of herself and dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec on Instagram, looking fresh-faced post rehearsals. The Emmerdale actress was dressed in a black vest and matching trousers, and her complexion looked flawless. In the video, which she captioned: Run @aljazskorjanec run!!" saw Aljaž sprint down the corridor in good spirits following their dance practice. Fans were quick to pick up on Gemma's natural beauty after she shared it online, with one writing: "Looking so beautiful as ever Gem xx," while another added: "Brilliant! Good luck for the weekend."

The Strictly dance partners appear to have a lot of fun together, and are regularly spotted out and about together. On Thursday, they delighted fans after making friends with a little girl on their train journey. Gemma uploaded a video of the trio on their journey, which she captioned: "We met a lovely new friend on the train today. So adorable!!!" The cute footage was a hit with fans, with one writing: "So sweet," and another adding: "How gorgeous."

Last week, Gemma shared a fun video of the very first time Aljaž tried to lift her in dance rehearsals, where she had quite the fright! In the footage, Gemma was seen being lifted and swung around by Aljaž causing the TV star to scream in reaction to the fast-paced moves.

Earlier in the month, Gemma and Aljaž enjoyed an evening out together in Manchester, along with the star's rumoured ex Ryan Giggs and two other companions. The 32-year-old shared a photo of them all enjoying a dinner out at Ryan's eatery, George's Restaurant, in Worsley. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang #Mates #Oldskool."