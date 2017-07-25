Sarah Jessica Parker gives us hair envy while filming her new movie in New York The Sex and the City star recently went for the chop

Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted out and about with a new hairstyle, with her long, honeycomb curls having been replaced by a shorter, platinum blonde lob. This week, the 52-year-old has been busy in New York filming her new movie, Best Day of My Life, and her new look certainly suits her! Sarah, who plays the film’s protagonist, Jazz Vocalist Vivienne, looked a vision as she got into character on set, with her new hair styled in loose waves and a sleek side parting.

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted out filming her new movie in NYC

When it came to make-up. Sarah rocked a smoky eye, outlining her large, green eyes with a bold black liner across the top and bottom of her lids, a soft grey eyeshadow and lashings of mascara. A sweep of bronzer and light pink lipstick completed her look.

Sarah was dressed in a chic ensemble, teaming a sky blue shirt and pleated cream midi-skirt with a pair of patent red sandals. To accessorise, she chose an oversized waist belt and a straw bag.

Sarah's new hair looks fabulous

The mother-of-three was spotted in the same outfit last week when she unveiled her new hair on social media – no doubt filming the same scenes of the much-anticipated romantic drama. Other big names to feature include Renee Zellweger, Simon Baker and Taylor Kinney. The film, which is being directed by Fabien Constant, follows Sarah’s character in a 24-hour window, following her news of a life-shattering diagnosis, which she receives just before going on a world tour.

Sarah has long been considered a style icon by fans, and is known to millions around the world as her alter-ego, Carrie Bradshaw on hit drama series Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004. Back in May, the talented actress took inspiration from Carrie after add a collection of glitzy SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Meteor Glitter T-Strap Flats to her eponymous fashion label. The trainer-style shoes, which retailed at £205, sold out shortly after being released.