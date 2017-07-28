EastEnders favourite Denise Fox unveils dramatic new hairstyle Denise’s new look was revealed on Thursday’s episode of the BBC soap

EastEnders fans were in for a surprise on Thursday night when popular character Denise Fox unveiled a brand new look during the episode. Denise, who is played by Diane Parish, normally has long hair with a wispy side fringe, but during the show while consoling her friend Carmel Kazemi (Bonnie Langford), she showcased a different ‘do. Denise looked fabulous with a new shoulder-length haircut, and fans were quick to comment on her appearance on social media. On Twitter, one fan enthused: "Denise finally changed up her hair," while another said: "That hair really suits Denise, looks good." A third added: "Denise changed her hair. I love the cut."

EastEnder's Denise looked fabulous with her new look

However, not all fans felt the same about her new look, with one writing: "I can’t look at Denise the same with that new haircut," while another added: "Not a fan of Denise’s hair, makes her look older."

It's certainly all happening in EastEnders of late, with the return of two iconic characters, Lisa Fowler and Phil Mitchell. The former on-screen couple were reunited in dramatic scenes on Monday night to be at the bedside of their daughter, Louise, who had been badly burned at her school prom. It was safe to say that the pair weren’t too pleased to see each other, with Phil pushing the mother of his child out of the hospital building by the end of the episode.

Diane Parish previously had longer hair with a wispy fringe

And it was also confirmed this week that another favourite will be returning to the Square in the very near future. Fans will get to see Linda Carter back on their screens on Monday 7 August, with the news being confirmed by BBC bosses earlier in the week. Apart from a couple of brief appearances this year, Linda, who is played by Kellie Bright, has been absent since December last year as the actress went on maternity leave.