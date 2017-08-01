Cheryl shares gorgeous snap from photoshoot - see it here! Cheryl reveals that she is taking part in a photoshoot - see the snap!

Cheryl has shared a beautiful snap of herself while taking part in a photoshoot for L'Oreal. Wearing a plain white blouse with jeans and a fresh-faced make-up look, the star was dressed down for the shoot. She also appeared to have dyed her hair darker after having blonde highlights, and complemented the au natural style by leaving the long tresses loose. The former Girls Aloud band member captioned the snap: "Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit."

READ: Cheryl compliments boyfriend Liam Payne's new look

Fans were quick to praise her stunning new snap, with one writing: "You are the definition of gorgeous," while another added: "Stunning! Hope you've had a lovely time with your little one." Others reacted to her caption, with one writing: "Welcome to the working mothers club lol."

Back at it 😉📷💄@lorealmakeup #worthit A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Cheryl has kept out of the public eye after giving birth to her baby son, Bear. The new mum welcomed her baby son with her partner, One Direction band member Liam Payne, back in March. Speaking about his son during a Facebook Live, Liam said: "It was nice to be home for the weekend as I got to do bath time with my son. It's is one of the highlights of my day - many smiles in the bathtub and it’s lovely and you're right, it is the best feeling in the world!" He then added: "Baby Bear is amazing. He makes me smile every single day. It's great, it's the best thing in the world being a parent, that's all I can say really."

READ: Louis Tomlinson opens up about his initial shock over Cheryl and Liam Payne's romance

Cheryl welcomed a baby boy with Liam in March

Although Cheryl has kept tight-lipped since giving birth to baby Bear, her friend and former colleague Simon Cowell opened up about her to the Mirror. He said: "Cheryl seems in a good place. Having gone through it myself it is quite nerve-racking, but this is going to be the making of her. From people I know who have been with her, apparently she's ecstatic so I'm happy for her."