Rochelle Humes has fun experimenting with new hairstyle The TV presenter received an outpour of compliments from her fans after posting a video of her latest hair look

Rochelle Humes has been having fun trying out a new hairstyle this week. The stunning singer posted a short video clip of her latest hair look on her Instagram account on Monday – resulting in an outpour of compliments from her fans. In the footage, captioned: "Diana ROCH," Rochelle's chocolate brown hair is styled in volume-heavy curls, and the star, who looks glamorous in a black silk dressing gown, seems to be very pleased indeed with the results. Comments soon followed after Rochelle posted the video. "You look so good with your hair like this," wrote one admirer, while another said: "So cool." A third added: "So stunning."

Diana ROCH 〰➿🌀 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Rochelle Humes showcased a stunning new hair look on Monday

It has been a busy summer for Rochelle, who has been appearing on ITV's Lorraine over the last few weeks to give her style advice during the show's fashion segment. Last week, the doting wife celebrated five years of marriage to husband, Marvin Humes. The happy couple both marked the special day on their respective social media accounts.

Today's look for @thismorning 🖤 Tap for outfit credits.. A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Rochelle has been giving fans her fashion advice on ITV's Lorraine over the summer

Rochelle shared her favourite memories from her wedding, uploading six photos on Instagram. The first showed the then-newlyweds beaming with happiness. She wrote: "27. 7. 17 Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said "I DO" and I'd say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here's to 155 more." She also posted a photo of herself proudly holding her marriage certificate and captioned it: "Signed. Sealed. Delivered."

27. 7. 17 💒 Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said "I DO" and I'd say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here's to 155 more ❤️ A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Last month Rochelle and Marvin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary

Other pictures show the couple enjoying their first dance, sharing a sweet kiss and Rochelle laughing as she listened to the speeches. The pop star also gave fans a glimpse of their stunning venue, Blenheim Palace.

Marvin also paid a sweet tribute to his wife and mother of his two young children, writing: "27th July 2012 was the happiest day of my life. I married my best friend and soulmate. 5 incredible years have passed and every day just gets better and better.

"Rochy thank you for giving me everything I've ever dreamed about. You're the most incredible Mother and all I ever hoped for and more in my Wife. I look forward to our next 50 years together where we'll be forever loving and laughing. Today we'll be celebrating like it's day one. Love you baby. Happy Anniversary. Marv x."