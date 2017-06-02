Loose Women star Andrea McLean reveals she's also losing her hair It comes after co-star Nadia Sawalha opened up about her hair loss in a candid video

Loose Women star Andrea McLean showed her support for co-star Nadia Sawalha on Thursday's episode of the show, by revealing that she too is losing her hair. Earlier this week, Nadia posted an emotional Facebook video in which she candidly revealed the extent of her hair loss, breaking down in tears as she showed fans bald patches caused by the perimenopause. As the Loose Women panel discussed Nadia’s video with her, 47-year-old Andrea admitted that she suffers from similar symptoms. Explaining that she had hair extensions in, the TV star added: "Mine started thinning in my early forties. I actually spray it, I put make-up in it to cover it. It makes you feel less womanly, and I decided that I won't take it lying down."

Andrea McLean revealed she is also losing her hair - like her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha

The panel then re-watched Nadia's video, with Nadia becoming emotional as the footage played. Admitting she was shocked by the positive response from the public, the 52-year-old star revealed that she and husband Mark had had a bit of an argument over the clip. "I showed Mark the film and said, 'Should I put this out?'… We ended up rowing about it.

Nadia opened up about her hair loss in an emotional Facebook video

"He was watching it round the corner and I heard him saying, 'Oh my God, Nadia.' And I kept flying round the corner saying, 'What do you mean?' I thought he was saying it was over the top. But what he said he meant was he didn't know I felt this bad about it. I told him after I was diagnosed, and I moan about it but he didn't know [it was to this extent] but that's because… there is a sense of, as women, we feel de-feminised."