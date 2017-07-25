Rio Ferdinand's girlfriend Kate Wright defies weight critics with Instagram video The 26-year-old showed off her incredible body in an unedited clip

Kate Wright has taken to Instagram to show off her incredible figure, following cruel criticism that she has put on weight. The 26-year-old was pictured on Monday out walking with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his daughter, and she uploaded a video in response, in which she gives fans an unedited look at her killer curves. In the caption for the clip, Kate wrote: "Thanks for all the hate over my weight today. The photos that are out this morning, I look twice the size of me but I have no clue how or why. Maybe the sneaky paps can answer that one!" She added: "Here I am. No filter, no photoshop, no makeup. Just me."

Former TOWIE star Kate has previously said she works out up to seven days a week to maintain her figure, and prefers to exercise over dieting. Speaking to the Mail last year, she admitted: "I don’t really diet, I just try and eat healthy… But I love eating bad as well. I try and eat healthy five days of the week so that if I want a takeaway at the weekend I can have one. I push myself to my limits when I work out so if I want to have a drink or eat some bad food at the weekend, I can. I don't believe in dieting, I just believe in trying to eat healthy and living a healthy lifestyle. It's all about balance."

She added: "I do train seven days a week and I have a personal trainer for four of those, so I train really hard too… I love going to the gym. If I get up in the morning and go to the gym it just sets my day off straight. I can think straight and it releases endorphins, so I just feel so much better once I've been."

It's thought that Kate has been dating former footballer Rio since the start of the year. This is Rio's first romance since his wife Rebecca Ellison passed away in 2015 from breast cancer, aged just 34. The couple welcomed three children together – sons Lorenz and Tate, and daughter Tia. Earlier this month, Rio and Kate went public with their romance, sharing a sweet photo showing the couple together with his kids.

More recently, Kate has been supporting Rio following the death of his beloved mother, Janice St Fort. At the weekend, she joined Rio's sister Sian on a 5K charity run in Janice's honour, with Sian taking to Instagram to share photos of the event.