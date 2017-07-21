Saira Khan felt 'abnormal' after learning she couldn't have children The star opened up about her struggle to conceive on Loose Women

Saira Khan has spoken candidly about her attempts to conceive, and revealed that she felt "abnormal" after learning she would be unable to have children. The 47-year-old Loose Women star was diagnosed with endometriosis – where tissue that behaves like the lining of the womb is found in other parts of the body – and was therefore unable to have a baby with husband Steve. She said the most difficult part of their marriage was four years after their 2004 wedding. "We wanted to start having children and I found out I had endometriosis so we had to go through the whole IVF thing, so you know, that was pretty intense," she told the Loose Women panellists.

Loose Women star Saira Khan pictured with her husband Steve

"Then my second IVF failed, and then we adopted, so we actually had two or three years where just starting and completing a family had so much pressure. And looking back now, when I couldn't conceive, I just felt abnormal, that it was all my fault, and I kind of hid away from Steve and I didn't focus on him."

Saira and Steve are parents to two children; son Zac, who was born through IVF, and daughter Amara, who was adopted from Pakistan. Speaking to HELLO! magazine in October, Saira said they hoped to expand their family further. "Zac and Amara keep asking for a little brother or sister so next time we'll adopt a toddler," she said. "Our family means the world to us and we've got so much more love to give."