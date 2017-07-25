Plan B surprises fans with incredible weight loss Plan B has transformed after losing weight - see the photos!

Plan B surprised fans by appearing noticeably slimmer during a gig at Shakespeare's Globe theatre on Monday. The musician, real name Ben Drew, has been absent from the music scene for the last five years, but realised new song In the Name of Man earlier this year. The 33-year-old looked smart in a pair of checked trousers with a blue jacket during his performance, which was praised by fans.

Plan B pictured at gig back in May

After sharing a snap of himself signing posters, one fan joked: "Who are you? And what have you done with Plan B?" The star has previously opened up about his weight, telling The Sun that Ray Winstone encouraged him to go on a diet back when the pair co-starred in The Sweeney.

"We were talking about my character and how someone as young as me has got the part," Ben explained. "We were saying how I've got to be a man in his early thirties, super-smart, excels in exams, brilliant at sports and Ray looked me up and down and goes, 'Are you sure you're going to get yourself in good enough shape?' I thought right then and there, 'I'm going to do it'. That’s the extra incentive I needed."

Ben opened up about his new single during a 'Making Of' commentary for his music video, saying: "The more music, film and literature there is out there that appeals to better nature of our humanity, and makes us think about our actions, the better informed we’ll be when we find ourselves in situations where we have a moral choice to make, and hopefully, help us make the right one."