Kourtney Kardashian puts flat stomach down to green tea The reality TV star reveals she drinks one a day

Kourtney Kardashian has credited green tea for helping her maintain a flat stomach. Even as a mother-of-three Kourtney has a figure to die for and while she works out regularly to stay trim, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also swears on frequent cups of green tea to aid in preserving her lithe physique.

"First off, I'm allergic to coffee - it makes me insane! I get really hyper and really on edge when I drink it, so I stopped drinking it when I was 21 or 22," Kourtney explained in a post on her app and website.

"Since I've stopped drinking coffee, green tea has been my go-to. I usually have a hot green tea in the late morning or early afternoon - even if it's hot outside.

Britney Spears shows off her impressive physique in 'motivating' fitness video

"Whenever I am trying to step up my workout regimen, I drink an extra iced green tea. I swear it makes my tummy flatter. Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite."

Green tea doesn't just benefit one's appearance though, though; Kourtney, 38, further explained the health perks of the humble drink. The caffeine and matcha in green tea are delivered into the blood stream slower than they are in coffee and the results last for longer, meaning she gets a surge of energy without the jitters

"Also, green tea contains tons of natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are said to prevent everything from premature aging to cancer," she added.

Nicole Kidman, 50, reveals the secret to her trim figure

And if you aren't a fan of the taste of the tea, Kourtney has a fix for that as well.

"(I like) a cup with honey and a little splash of almond milk - that's my thing at a restaurant," she concluded.