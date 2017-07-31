Pilates coach Lynne Robinson talks training Holly Willoughby into her fabulous figure The 'Queen of pilates' reckons Holly's secret is sticking to her regime, six years after she first started

Holly Willoughby's amazingly slim figure has been a hot topic in the past few months, and while some fans have expressed concern over her new slender frame, her celebrity pals have jumped to her defence. Just recently, fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly told HELLO! that Holly has "toned up and is looking radiant" while Amanda Holden further praised the mum-of-three's "happy and healthy" appearance.

Now Pilates trainer to the stars, Lynne Robinson, has revealed in an exlcusive interview with HELLO! Online what she believes to be the key to Holly's trim new look. And it come down to the Pilates sessions the This Morning presenter undertook some six years ago, following the birth of her second child.

It's Thursday already! Today's look on @thismorning ... trousers from @frenchconnection_official shirt by @marksandspencer shoes by @gianvitorossi eyeliner by @mirenessecosmetics #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

"I've taught Sophie Dahl, I also taught Paloma Faith after the birth of her baby... so Holly was also on that list of celebrities," she reveals. Speaking about how the two came to work together, Lynne says it was "the timing. I haven't seen Holly for six years but I say every time it was just timing".

Holly Willoughby's fans compare her to Lara Croft as she shows off shrinking frame

"I can tell if somebody has done Pilates or not, an experienced teacher can always tell if they've been doing their homework or not, and so you can tell by how they're standing or moving as to whether or not they're doing regular classes," she adds.

Morning Monday!!!! Today's look on @thismorning skirt by @thisiswhistles and jumper by @lkbennettlondon ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

"With Holly, I really enjoyed teaching her, we always made sure we had a bit of a giggle as well, and of course, I would love to think that with everybody I've taught they're still carrying on… The books and the DVD's, they're very steady teaching that you can go back to again and again."

Though Holly is undoubtedly one of her greatest successes, Lynne, 63, admits that her list of celebrity clients is very wide ranging: "I've worked with Chelsea Football Club and West Brom Football Club, actually to be truthful… they just ended up doing the same exercises as the mums who've just had their babies!" she laughs.

Pilates is quite the commitment, with Lynne saying it requires up to three sessions a week to glean the desired effects. Holly's quick transformation from her curvier hourglass figure into a much slimmer shape, is actually quite normal. "In ten sessions you'll feel the difference, in 20 you'll see the difference, and in 30 you'll have a new body!"