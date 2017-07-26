Holly Willoughby's fans compare her to Lara Croft as she shows off shrinking frame The This Morning presenter is enjoying her summer holidays with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

Holly Willoughby has continued to wow fans with her dramatic transformation. The This Morning presenter shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her svelte figure as she posed on a staircase with one of her children. Holly's slender silhouette was clear to see in the photo, causing fans to comment on her weight loss and liken her to Lara Croft. "Your shadow looks like it belongs to Lara Croft!" one Instagram follower wrote, while another agreed, posting: "Got a bit of a Lara Croft thing going on there."

Many commented on Holly's little one, who the TV star sweetly called her "shadow". "Like the Peter Pan shadow, never grow up it's a trap," one fan wrote. "It's Peter Pan & TinkerBell so magical," cooed another. Holly has a devoted legion of fans, with one even admitting: "Why am I loving this photo so much? It's a bloody shadow?! I love this woman." Many were quick to praise the mum-of-three for her weight loss, writing, "I wish my shadow looked like yours!! Va va voom." However, the photo sparked concern among others, with one follower commenting, "Defo shadow of former self!!!!" and another posting: "Where have you gone!!"

Me and my shadow... 😍 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

Holly posed with her "shadow" on Instagram

The TV star, 36, has been enjoying a well-deserved break from the TV screen of late. She and her co-host Phillip Schofield are on summer holidays, and Holly has been making the most of her time off with her family. She's been keeping a low-profile on social media, but broke her silence earlier this week to share some exciting news with her fans. Posting a video of her new book Truly Scrumptious Baby, Holly exclaimed: "Ahhh finished copies of TrulyScrumptiousBaby have arrived! Would love to know what you think…link in my bio for more info xx."

Her second parenting book is now available to pre-order for £16.99, and will be released on 7 September. Truly Scrumptious Baby is the much-anticipated follow-up to Truly Happy Baby, which was released a year ago. The book, which will be published by Harper Collins, will detail Holly's experience with motherhood, where she will offer advice on nutrition, feeding techniques and recipes for infants.