Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel reveals her diet and fitness secrets The actress credits a vegan diet for helping her to stay healthy

Nathalie Emmanuel's dedication to health and fitness helps her get through long days on the Game of Thrones set. English actress Nathalie plays Missandei in HBO's popular show, which had its season seven finale on Sunday, leaving fans with just one final series to go.

STORY: Game of Thrones season eight might not air until 2019

Although Nathalie has been known to flash the flesh on the show, the fitness fanatic admits it's not just vanity that spurs her on at the gym. "If you're lethargic and not taking care of yourself, your body has to work 10 times harder on long, busy days,” she told Shape magazine. "So I decided it was important to maintain a certain level of health and fitness. I became a vegan about four years ago, and I try to stay away from processed foods. I love yoga, boxing, and running. (Yoga is) my favourite form of exercise because it isn't just physical. And I consider mental health to be part of my overall health."

Nathalie Emmanuel has revealed her diet and fitness secrets

Nathalie also shared that her healthy diet includes vegan chocolate, as she doesn't believe in depriving herself of sweet treats. "Good vegan chocolate has become a thing with me,” she smiled. “The more you silence your cravings, the bigger they become, so I prefer to have a little bit and get on with my day."

And when asked the advice she'd share with her younger self, the 28-year-old simply said she'd tell herself that she was "just fine". "I used to straighten my hair for auditions. But now I want to be remembered for my work, not the way I look,” she stated.

See the latest health and fitness stories here.