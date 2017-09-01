Cheryl's anti-ageing post-birth beauty secret revealed The new mum welcomed her son Bear in March

Cheryl has looked nothing less than radiant since welcoming her son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March, and it turns out she has one thing in particular to thank for her enviable glow. HELLO! has learned that the singer has been taking Lumity tablets since the birth of her baby boy – a supplement loved by celebrities and beauty experts alike for its revolutionary anti-ageing properties.

"Cheryl heard about them from one of her beauty contacts – a lot of Hollywood make-up artists are big fans so it's a bit of an industry secret," a source told HELLO! "You take six pills a day – three in the morning and three at night to help you sleep."

Cheryl has been taking Lumity supplements for the past few months

Lumity is specifically formulated into two different capsules for daytime and night-time, with a blend of amino acids, vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids designed to give a boost to everything from brain and bone health to the immune system, along with skin, hair and nails. Users should take three of the coffee-coloured capsules in the morning, and three of the milk-coloured capsules before bedtime for best results.

The supplement has become an essential in the beauty regimes of stars including Mel C, Denise Van Outen and Louise Redknapp, who is often praised for her youthful looks. Meanwhile Helena Christensen became a brand ambassador after becoming impressed by the results, saying: "I take Lumity because I believe if you nourish your body on the inside, it shows on the outside."

The new mum showed off her toned physique during her holiday with Liam Payne

Cheryl has largely kept a low profile since becoming a mum, but recently wowed fans as she displayed her incredibly toned physique in photos taken from her holiday in Mallorca with boyfriend Liam. In one photo taken on board a boat the 34-year-old posed in her bikini, with a vibrant orange kaftan open to reveal her flat and toned stomach.

