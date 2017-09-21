Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey pens heartfelt message after singer's kidney transplant Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant from friend Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez has been open about her battle with lupus, telling fans that she received a kidney transplant thanks to her dear friend Francia Raisa. And now the singer's mother, Mandy Teefey, has opened up about the transplant experience, claiming she felt "scared" and "helpless" as she watched on. "This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever," she wrote on her production company's Instagram page. "For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up."

She added: "As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter....thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God."

Earlier this summer, Selena, 25, underwent the transplant as a result of her lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015. Sharing a beautiful picture of her with her friend, the American pop star told her followers: "It was what I needed to do for my overall health." She then went on to thank Francia in her post, writing, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

Mandy Teefey has opened up daughter Selena's kidney transplant

Francia, 29, has since broken her silence on her Instagram page. "I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process," she said. "This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story." The actress concluded her post with: "For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together."