Francia Raisa made the ultimate sacrifice when she donated her kidney to best friend Selena Gomez this summer. And on Thursday, the 29-year-old revealed she was back in action as she uploaded a video of her during a workout session whilst showing off the mark of her scars. "Happy to be back," she simply wrote in the caption. Last week, 25-year-old Selena revealed she underwent the transplant as a result of her lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015.

At the time, the American pop star shared a beautiful picture of her with her friend, telling her followers: "It was what I needed to do for my overall health." She then went on to thank Francia in her post, writing: "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

Shortly after the operation, Francia revealed she was "beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process." She added: "This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story." The actress then concluded her post with: "For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together."

Earlier this week, Selena's mother, Mandy Teefey, opened up about the transplant experience, claiming she felt "scared" and "helpless" as she watched on. "This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever," she wrote on her production company's Instagram page. "For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up."