Matt Damon shares the details of his 'lame' diet and fitness regime The actor followed an intensive training plan for his role in Jason Bourne

Matt Damon would never recommend any man follow his intense exercise regime to get in shape as it's "pretty lame". The American actor has showed off a ripped physique in many of his movies, most notably the Bourne franchise, which he returned to in 2016 for the fifth instalment Jason Bourne.

STORY: Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth's family holiday takes a scary turn

He may have looked the part of an action hero but Matt insists the process behind it was far from fun. "I was 45 when I did Jason Bourne and guys my age would say, 'What did you do?' I said, 'It's not worth it! I'm not even going to tell you... it's no way for any of us to live!'" he exclaimed to Total Film magazine. "Unless it's your job, three hours a day in the gym, or two hours and then a long run later... or a long hike with a weight vest on... it just sucks. And then it's the diet where you're not really eating anything you want to eat. You're not having that glass of wine at the end of the day... it's pretty lame."

Matt Damon described his "lame" diet and exercise regime

Recalling how he and the movie's director Paul Greengrass came to the conclusion that he needed to bulk up for the role of the former CIA assassin, Matt explained that the filmmaker pointed out his character needed to look like "somebody who has not had an easy life". And according to Paul, the only way to achieve this was for the star to be put through his paces.

"'He has to look like he's suffered, and the only way to look like you've suffered is to suffer. I'm sorry but that's the deal,'" Matt shared of what the director told him. "He was really right and I knew he was right, on a thematic level. I went, 'If I'm going to do it, then I really have to do that.' It wasn't really a question."

Matt ditches his buff figure for role in George Clooney's upcoming feature Suburbicon though, in which he plays a husband and family man who discovers dark secrets in his suburban American town.

See the latest health and fitness features here.