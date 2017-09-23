Holly Willoughby in awe of Davina McCall’s amazing abs – see the photo! Davina shared a photo of her toned tum during a gym workout

Just when we thought Davina McCall’s abs couldn’t get any more toned, well, they have. The TV presenter and mum-of-three took to her Instagram page on Saturday to show off her muscular stomach as she worked out in the gym. Davina wrote: “Moooooorning! Thought I didn't have time for a workout today, then I thought... the more I think about it the more time I'm wasting... get to it! So, I did. Warm up, 15 min run, 10 min abs, 10 min strength and tone #30dayfatburn #fitness #running#motivation.”

LOOK: Davina McCall shows toned abs as she completes Great North Run

Fellow TV presenter Holly Willoughby was among the first to comment on Davina’s incredible tummy pic, which amassed over 20,000 likes in 11 hours. Holly wrote: “Wow!!!!!” Another telly friend Kate Thornton agreed, saying: “Ok, you’ve got me! *pulls on gym gear.” Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also liked the photo.

There were compliments from fans too, with one writing: “Wowzers, fitness inspiration, abs goal.” Another said: “Davina you look amazing. Such an inspiration. Those abs of yours are the dream.” One fan told the star: “Can u please @davinamccall set up a Davina boot camp I need to go and get a body like u! #bodyinspration xx.”

LOOK: Holly Willoughby flaunts slim figure in stylish £560 trouser suit

It seems that Davina and Holly have a bit of mutual admiration going on, with Davina recently calling her friend a "supermodel" after she posted a photo of herself wearing a pretty floral dress on Instagram. Davina commented on the post, "Literally looking like a supermodel" alongside a heart emoji. Holly enthusiastically replied: "Love you!!!!!!!"

Morning! Today's look on @thismorning ... dress by @veryuk shoes by @lkbennettlondon 💕 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

Davina is a big fan of keeping fit, and her workouts include using the trampoline in the garden, spinning and cycling. The Jump presenter has previously said she sometimes falls off the wagon when it comes to healthy eating. Speaking to Fit and Well magazine, Davina said: "Last summer, we'd had an amazing time away with the children and I got back and thought my jeans felt a bit tight. I'd put on 6lb in two months. The weight always goes on my bum and my thighs. All I could think was I had to get into the dress for This Time Next Year and look exactly the same as I had done a year ago."