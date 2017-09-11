Davina McCall shows toned abs as she completes Great North Run The 49-year-old completed the race "faster than I've ever run before"

Davina McCall was in great spirits as she completed the Great North Run in Newcastle on Sunday. The TV presenter was among 43,000 runners who took part in the half marathon, and said she had completed the race "faster than I've ever run before", crossing the finish line in 2 hours, six minutes and 51 seconds.

Sharing a group photo alongside friends after the event, Davina told her 674,000 Instagram followers all about the "amazing" event. "We did it!!!! What a feeling!! Loved the atmosphere, the people, the buzz... thank you @charmasho and David for making me run faster than I've ever run before!" she wrote.

Davina McCall completed the Great North Run on Sunday

"Thank you physio David for looking after my calf last night and @sarahblendfit @miriam_bentsen @marcusbeanchef for running and @michaelheppell and Christine for welcoming us home and @sophieraworth for hugging me better at the finish line. amaaaaazing @great_run thank you x", Davina added.

Davina looked incredible in patterned running shorts and a sports bra for the race, with the ensemble showcasing her impressively toned abs. And fans were quick to comment on her "incredible" figure. "You look amazing!" one commented. Another wrote: "You look amazing as per! Go and smash it!"

The mum-of-three showed her incredible abs in a crop top and shorts

The mum-of-three is a big fan of keeping fit, and her workouts include using the trampoline in the garden, spinning and cycling. The Jump presenter has previously said she sometimes falls off the wagon when it comes to healthy eating. Speaking to Fit and Well magazine, Davina said: "Last summer, we'd had an amazing time away with the children and I got back and thought my jeans felt a bit tight. I'd put on 6lb in two months. The weight always goes on my bum and my thighs. All I could think was I had to get into the dress for This Time Next Year and look exactly the same as I had done a year ago."

