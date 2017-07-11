Davina McCall shows off 'mummy tummy' in new bikini shots The TV presenter said she was "striving to be the best I can be but love who I am now"

With her impressively chiselled abs and 13 exercise DVDs to her name, Davina McCall has long been fitness inspiration to many women. But the 49-year-old has admitted she's still learning to love her imperfections in a new Instagram post that shows her "mummy tummy".

The TV presenter took to the social media site to share a photo of herself looking enviably toned and carefree in a striped bikini, while waving her arms in the air. However she explained to her followers that there is more to the photo than meets the eye, and the pose is actually a way of making her stomach look "better".

In the candid post, Davina encouraged fans to swipe to see another glimpse at her stomach when she is sitting down, saying that it looks like a "sharpie puppy". The mother-of-three captioned the post: "Ok, so take note of how many girls take bikini shots with their arms in the air (it's to make our tummies look better)!!! After three kids, my tummy looks like a sharpie puppy.. swipe left to see."

Davina explained that her daughter was helping her to "love" the wrinkles on her stomach, which are the result of becoming a mother. "My daughter is holding it… it's one of her fave things… my rolls… she's helped me love them too. Striving to be the best I can be but love who I am now #fitness #motivation #mummytummy," Davina wrote.

Unsurprisingly the post was met with a great response from fans, many of whom thanked Davina for her honesty. "So nice to see someone posting realistic pictures and posts on here… without any of the filters and unrealistic pictures that make most of us feel less enthused about the 'real me' and fill us with doubts as to 'why can't I look like that?'" one wrote. Others commented: "WOW. You look A-MA-ZING!! I absolutely love your honesty about body image & food & family/work/life balance & working hard to be fit and healthy."

Davina is a big fan of keeping fit, and her workouts include using the trampoline in the garden, spinning and cycling. The Jump presenter has previously said she sometimes falls off the wagon when it comes to healthy eating. Speaking to Fit and Well magazine, Davina said: "Last summer, we'd had an amazing time away with the children and I got back and thought my jeans felt a bit tight. I'd put on 6lb in two months. The weight always goes on my bum and my thighs. All I could think was I had to get into the dress for This Time Next Year and look exactly the same as I had done a year ago."

