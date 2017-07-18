Davina McCall opens up about father's Alzheimer's diagnosis: 'I have grieved the loss of my old dad' The TV presenter said she is "forging a new relationship" with her dad

Davina McCall has opened up about how her family dealt with her father's Alzheimer's diagnosis, admitting they have had to "adapt fast". The 100k Drop host spoke candidly about her father's health to coincide with the launch of the Memory Walk with the Alzheimer's Society.

"My dad has always been my rock. He's way smarter than me, funnier, stronger. I've always slightly hero-worshipped him. So when he started saying funny things like, 'I took the overland train' and 'Call me when your work is less explosive', it didn't take us long to all come together and ask each other if we should be concerned," Davina said of the first causes for concern she had about Andrew's health.

Davina McCall discussed her dad's Alzheimer's diagnosis

The 49-year-old admitted that their relationship has changed since her father's diagnosis, but she and her family try to look on the positive side. "I have grieved the loss of my old dad. But we are forging a new relationship, a different one - one where perhaps he might need me more. Our dynamic has changed, but he's still my dad," she said. "My dad is very charming, everyone he meets falls in love with him. That's one thing that hasn't changed. He still gives the best hugs and my kids adore him. Since he's had Alzheimer's, he has become calmer and kids respond very well to that."

Davina continued: "The person I do worry about is my mum. It's a lot, watching the man you love struggle and I know it's tiring for her. Each day is a blessing. We as a family are learning to adapt fast. Each step we discuss together."

As part of their bid to raise awareness and support research into Alzheimer's, Davina and her family have teamed up with Alzheimer's Society to launch the 2017 Memory Walk, a series of 34 charity walks across the country which unite families who have been affected by dementia. The TV presenter will participate in the Brighton Memory Walk in September.

