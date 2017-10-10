Ashley Graham hits back at trolls who criticised her for working out The model defended herself against body shamers

Ashley Graham has defended herself after being trolled for sharing a workout video on social media. The model received negative comments from some of her 5.3 million Instagram followers when she gave a glimpse at her fitness routine on Sunday, prompting her to hit back at those who suggested she was trying to lose weight.

"EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like: 'You'll never be skinny, so stop trying', 'Don't workout too hard, you'll get skinny', 'You still need your fat to be a model', 'Why would you want to lose what made you famous?'" Ashley wrote, before sharing the reasons why she loves to exercise.

Ashley Graham defended her decision to workout

"Just for the record – I workout to stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of 'em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy… I don't workout to lose weight or my curves, because I love the skin I'm in."

Ashley often promotes messages of self-acceptance and female empowerment, and recently explained why she dislikes being called a plus size model in an interview with The Cut. "It's like, 'Plus what?' That's something I've always been told: 'You're not good enough because you're plus-size," she said, adding that she prefers to be described as curvy or a 'curve' model but won't stop people from using plus-size. "I'm not here to ban the word from the dictionary."

Ashley shared a glimpse at her fitness routine on Instagram

The 29-year-old has also flaunted her figure in Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue and served as a judge on reality TV show America's Next Top Model. But she admits that she often feels bad that other models of different ethnic backgrounds don't get the same opportunities that she does.

"I know I'm on this pedestal because of white privilege. To not see black or Latina women as famous in my industry is crazy! I have to talk about it. I want to give those women kudos because they are the ones who paved the way for me," said Ashley.

