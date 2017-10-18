Meg Matthews reveals she couldn't leave her home for two months during menopause Meg Matthews says she developed social anxiety

Meg Matthews has opened up about her experience with the menopause. The ex-wife of Noel Gallagher appeared on Tuesday's Lorraine to reveal she developed social anxiety as a result of the condition, leaving her unable to leave her home for two months. "It wasn't like hot sweats and flushes, I woke up with anxiety," she shared. "I had headaches, migraines and even nausea. My breasts swelled, I ached when I got out of bed, but I was too scared to tell anyone. I just thought, 'Oh my god, I'm falling apart'." Meg, 51, who shares 17-year-old daughter Anais with the Oasis rocker, then spoke about the importance of being open when you are going through menopause, and encouraged the use of HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy).

"I had such social anxiety I couldn’t leave the house for two months," she said. "I pretended I had glandular fever. I had a foggy brain, I didn’t know what to wear. I was scared in my house, but didn’t want to leave." Revealing that she has discussed her struggles with her daughter, Meg revealed: "I talk to Anais about it. When I knew I was going through menopause and had my blood tests, I put my business partner, my partner and my daughter in a circle. I put all the information on the table and I said 'Guys, I'm going through the menopause. I might be neurotic Nancy one day, or depressed Daisy.' I made it all fun, and everyone just laughed and we talked about it."

Meg went on to reveal that the use of HRT had helped. "Before I took HRT I was scared, but you can take it till you're 99," she explained. "I was so depleted of everything in my life - my social life, family, holidays. I went to LA and stayed in my bedroom under the air conditioning the whole time."

