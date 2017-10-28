Simon Cowell may miss X Factor after hospital scare The X Factor star is recovering at home after an accident

Simon Cowell is back home after being rushed to hospital on Friday morning, reveals The Mail. The X Factor judge was reportedly taken to the Chelsea and Westminster NHS Hospital on a stretcher in a neck brace, after a fall at his London home. Returning home at 4pm the same day, the star is said to have waved to photographers. He told the paper how he fainted and then fell down the stairs, resulting in concussion. "I feel better now" he said, thanking fans for their concern over his health. Regarding his appearance X Factor, Simon explained that he will return but he is unsure about Saturday night's show.

Simon Cowell and his long-term partner Lauren Silverman

The Sun reports that Simon found the fainting episode shocking and scary. A source told the paper that he woke in the night feeling dizzy, went downstairs to get some milk, then fainted on his way back up. His security team are said to have found him and called an ambulance. Due to pain in his spine, there was reportedly concern over his back. “He’s had every sort of test in ¬hospital and is awaiting the results," said the source. The paper reveals that Simon had a CT scan on his brain at the hospital and MRI scans on spine.

Simon with Cheryl at Judges' Houses

There was concern for Simon on his Instagram page, with fans sending them their best wishes. One follower told him: "Get well soon," and another said, "Sending love and blessings. Have a quick recovery x." One fan wrote: " I hope it's nothing serious get well soon." Other followers wondered what Saturday's X Factor would be like without Simon, as one said: "Get well soon - x factor will be interesting tomorrow with those three judging."

Simon is currently starring in the new series of The X Factor, where he is mentoring the Groups category. He shares his London home with long-term partner Lauren Silverman and their three-year-old son Eric. Simon chose singer Cheryl as his guest judge at Judges' Houses in the South of France, where they chose three acts to go through to the live shows.