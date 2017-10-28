Selena Gomez on her kidney transplant: 'It was really kind of life or death'

Selena Gomez was overcome with emotion as she opened up about Francia Raisa – and her decision to save her life. “My kidneys were just done,” the 25-year-old told Today host Savannah Guthrie in an interview airing Monday, 30 October. “I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day I came home – when I found out and she did it. Selena credits her 29-year-old best friend for saving her life. She said with a tear in her eye, “I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death.”

In September, the Bad Liar singer took to her Instagram to share that she received a kidney from Francia – after learning that her organs failed as a result of her Lupus. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the post read along with a photo of Selena and the Secret Life of the American Teenager star holding hands in hospital beds.

“And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

After the Wolves singer shared the news with her fans – Francia took to her Instagram to break her silence on the surgery. “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” she wrote. “This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story,”

The former Disney Channel star revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lupus in 2015. In 2016, Selena opened up about using her platform to educate others on the illness. “I waited for the right time to talk about it because I am in a great place, and I’m very healthy,” she told Billboard in 2016. “I’m not trying to be loud about it: It was time to use my platform to help.”