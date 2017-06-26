Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks the perfect smoky eye in stunning Instagram selfie - take a look! The Chicago actress looked radiant and youthful in the picture

Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased her youthful good looks in a recent Instagram selfie taken over the weekend. The stunning actress looked a vision in the head-shot, which she captioned: "SelfieSaturday." Smiling at the camera, the Chicago star's make-up was supreme, seeing her outline her large brown eyes in a bold black liner and layers of mascara – which were complemented with a perfectly groomed brow. Catherine finished off her beauty-look with a nude lip and sweep of rose-hued blush, and styled her long, brown, glossy hair in loose waves which cascaded gently past her shoulders.

Fans of the 47-year-old were quick to compliment her look. One wrote: "Classic beauty," while another commented: "Beautiful as always." A third added: "Gorgeous woman."

Catherine posted another recent photo on social media – this time an ultra-sweet throwback snap of her and husband, Michael Douglas taken on her 30th birthday. In the black-and-white shot, Michael kisses his soon-to-be wife on the cheek as she smiles into the lens, radiating natural beauty.

A kiss from my yet to be husband on my 30th birthday. #TBT A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Last month, Catherine gave fans a glimpse of her backstage prep routine as she prepared to go on stage at Carnegie Hall. The actress was pictured having her hair and make-up done, looking oh-so-chic as two stylists attended to her. "Getting my glam on before tonight's performance at #CarnegieHall!" Catherine wrote. She followed it up with another picture, revealing that she was about to perform Didn't We by Jimmy Webb. While

My face and body essentials. And no, I don't use them all at the same time. #potions #lotions #love A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Catherine is certainly genetically blessed, she gave us all a serious case of beauty envy earlier in the year, after showcasing a rather impressive make-up cabinet, full of creams, balms and mists all neatly tucked away in true picture-ready fashion. The ultra-organised cupboard included essentials from La Prairie and Chanel, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream – a hero product that plumps and hydrates the complexion – something that is evidently working in her favour.