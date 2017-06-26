Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks the perfect smoky eye in stunning Instagram selfie - take a look!
The Chicago actress looked radiant and youthful in the picture
Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased her youthful good looks in a recent Instagram selfie taken over the weekend. The stunning actress looked a vision in the head-shot, which she captioned: "SelfieSaturday." Smiling at the camera, the Chicago star's make-up was supreme, seeing her outline her large brown eyes in a bold black liner and layers of mascara – which were complemented with a perfectly groomed brow. Catherine finished off her beauty-look with a nude lip and sweep of rose-hued blush, and styled her long, brown, glossy hair in loose waves which cascaded gently past her shoulders.
Fans of the 47-year-old were quick to compliment her look. One wrote: "Classic beauty," while another commented: "Beautiful as always." A third added: "Gorgeous woman."
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous in the head-shot image
Catherine posted another recent photo on social media – this time an ultra-sweet throwback snap of her and husband, Michael Douglas taken on her 30th birthday. In the black-and-white shot, Michael kisses his soon-to-be wife on the cheek as she smiles into the lens, radiating natural beauty.
Catherine shared a sweet throwback photo from her 30th birthday
Last month, Catherine gave fans a glimpse of her backstage prep routine as she prepared to go on stage at Carnegie Hall. The actress was pictured having her hair and make-up done, looking oh-so-chic as two stylists attended to her. "Getting my glam on before tonight's performance at #CarnegieHall!" Catherine wrote. She followed it up with another picture, revealing that she was about to perform Didn't We by Jimmy Webb. While
Catherine's impressive cabinet of creams
Catherine is certainly genetically blessed, she gave us all a serious case of beauty envy earlier in the year, after showcasing a rather impressive make-up cabinet, full of creams, balms and mists all neatly tucked away in true picture-ready fashion. The ultra-organised cupboard included essentials from La Prairie and Chanel, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream – a hero product that plumps and hydrates the complexion – something that is evidently working in her favour.
