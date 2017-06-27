Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall looks unrecognisable with minimal make-up selfie Jade showcased her natural beauty in the stunning head-shot

Jade Thirlwall is stunning – with or without make-up. The Little Mix star took to Instagram on Monday to showcase her natural beauty in a new picture captioned: "Day off." In the head-shot, the 24-year-old sports a barely-there make-up look, which resulted in fans rushing to the comments section to complement her flawless appearance. "Natural beauty," wrote one, while another said: "You look ten times prettier with less make-up." A third added: "Not jealous of your hair." Jade, who often wears her long, brown hair in loose waves, looked fabulous with fuller curls, that cascaded gently past her shoulders.

Jade posted a photo captioned: "Day off" on Instagram

Jade, like her fellow bandmates, often experiments with bold make-up looks. Earlier in the month while on stage at the Capital Radio Summertime Ball, the singer rocked a statement smoky eye, enhancing them with a bold outline of black liner and lashings of mascara. A sweep of pink-hued blush and purple lipstick worked as the perfect finishing touches.

Jade worked a vibrant pink, fashion-forward ensemble to compliment her beauty-look, wearing a long-sleeved crop top and nineties inspired wide-leg trousers.

@capitalofficial #SummertimeBall @zackandjamiestyle 🦄🌸🎀💕 A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Jade on stage sporting a bold make-up look

Down-to-earth Jade may be a famous singer, but that doesn’t stop her from spotting a bargain. At this year’s Brit Awards, she turned heads on the red carpet in a shimmering silver wrap dress with a low neckline and thigh high split. But while many assumed it was designer, we soon tracked it down, discovering that the Rare London design cost just £15.

Jade's silver Brit Award dress cost just £15

Elsewhere, Jade’s bandmate Perrie Edward also received praise from fans on social media this month. The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of a large childhood scar on her stomach, that she had as her "biggest body hang-up.” Her decision to post the image prompted an outpouring of support from her followers.