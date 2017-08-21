Rochelle Humes wows with stunning V Festival make-up look The popular TV presenter worked a statement eye and flawless complexion

Rochelle Humes is beautiful! The 28-year-old TV presenter was the epitome of festival chic over the weekend while at the V Festival, and took to her Instagram account to share photos of her look with fans. In one image, captioned: "Ride or die," the mother-of-two is pictured posing with a friend at the popular music event rocking a gorgeous make-up look. The Saturdays' singer's eyelids were dusted with a rose gold eyeshadow and lash lengthening mascara was applied to her top lashes. To add a touch of glitz and glamour to her look, Rochelle applied stick on gemstones just below her eyes. Her skin meanwhile, looked flawless with a glowy, natural coverage and a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks.

Rochelle's festival look was completed with a pretty up-do. Her long, brown hair was styled in milkmaid braids and embellished with sequins. In another photo, captioned: "Oh V Festival, you never disappoint," the singer looked stylish in a floor length patterned jacket, which she teamed with a simple black T-shirt and white shorts. A pair of studded boots and a backpack completed her look.

Shortly after posting the photos, the singer's fans were quick to compliment her on her appearance. One wrote: "What a gorgeous picture of Rochelle having fun with her friends at the V Festival." Another said: "When does Rochelle not look gorgeous?" A third wanted to know how to replicate her make-up look, asking: "What do you use on your bottom eyelids, it's a fab rose gold colour."

Rochelle often experiments with her hair and beauty look, delighting fans with regular photos posted on social media. Earlier in the month, the mother-of- two – who shares young daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina with her husband Marvin Humes – admitted that she had enlisted her own mum to help her style her locks. Showing off her chic fishtail braid in an Instagram video, the down-to- earth star joked: "When your Mum comes over to watch the kids and you make her braid your hair like you're 10 again."