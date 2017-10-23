Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley poses makeup-free in rare photo with son The soap star impressed fans with her natural beauty after sharing a photo on Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley is gorgeous – with or without makeup! The soap star, 33, who plays Eva Price in Coronation Street, took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a gorgeous photo of herself and her son Alfie, two, relaxing at home on the sofa. In the makeup-free photo, Catherine explained in the caption that it was Alfie who influenced her to share the "rare" snap. She wrote: "#nomakeup .... it’s very rare I’ll post a no make-up selfie! But THIS dude #Alfie puts everything into perspective. No matter what I look like or what sort of day I've had - hearing ‘mummy I love you SO much’ makes everything ok #blessed #happyplace#family #myboys #grateful."

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley looked gorgeous without makeup

Shortly after she posted the photo, Catherine's fans were quick to compliment her natural beauty, with many telling her that she looked better without cosmetics. One wrote: "You should really go makeup-free with confidence – beautiful with but REALLY beautiful without." Another said: "I honestly think you look better (not that you don’t look amazing with makeup)." A third added: "Look how much younger you look! Beautiful inside and out, naturally. If I had your face I would flaunt it! You go babe!"

Catherine was praised by her fans on social media for going makeup-free

Last week, Catherine enjoyed a glam night out in London with fellow Corrie cast-members, including Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Brown, and Jenny Connor actress Sally Ann Matthews, who were in the capital for a friend's wedding.

It certainly looked like they had a great time, and Catherine posted a number of photos from the evening on social media, including images of her getting ready, and one of her and Jennie posing by the River Thames. Catherine looked gorgeous in a burgundy playsuit featuring a statement flared sleeve, while Jennie rocked a retro-inspired hairdo, and wore a chic black mini dress.

Corrie stars Catherine Tyldesley and Jenny McAlpine in London

And while Catherine enjoys a far more relaxed life than her feisty character Eva, the down-to-earth star recently admitted to HELLO! that her dad can see similarities between the pair: "I showed my dad a couple of stills from the wedding where Eva is totally on one, and my dad was like, 'Yep, I’ve seen that face before!'"