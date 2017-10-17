Anne Hathaway posts glamorous filter-free selfie The Devil Wears Prada actress rarely posts photos of herself on Instagram – so fans were delighted

Anne Hathaway is gorgeous! The American actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to post a filter-free photo of herself looking all glammed up. The photo, which received over 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours, showed the star taking a selfie outside, dressed in a stylish white halter-neck dress. With a little help from her hair and beauty team, Anne's natural good looks were enhanced. Looking sultry as she gazed at the camera, her almond eyes were enhanced with black liquid liner and lashings of mascara, and a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks enhanced her complexion. A berry lipstick completed her look, while her brunette hair was scraped back in a stylish up-do.

Anne Hathaway posted a gorgeous, filter-free photo on her Instagram account

Captioning the picture, Anne wrote: "When @hairbyadir, @gucciwestman, @pennylovellstylist, and @charla_la_la slay and you gotta selfie that shizz... oh and #nofilterbutalooooooootofmakeupandhairspray." Fans were quick to compliment her look, while others even likened her to another popular actress. "Is it only me who thinks that she is looking like Gal Gadot," one asked.

Anne is married to actor Adam Shulman

Anne is renowned for her classic sense of style, and more often than not steps out in chic ensembles when she steps out in the spotlight. Since welcoming her son, Jonathan, with her husband, actor Adam Shulman, back in March last year, the star has been keeping a fairly low profile. And it seems that motherhood suits her wonderfully.

Earlier in the year, the doting mum gushed about her son's first birthday party on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We tried to keep it pretty low key, and we kept the theme just rainbows, which is a fun theme because it's hard to go wrong with it,” she said. "But I made the mistake, I went on Pinterest and looked at other people's one-year-old parties. It's not fair what some people do, you know children have party planners, which is definitely not fair. Think about it. They blow it out."

