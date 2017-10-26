Find out how to get free make-up with these easy recycling tips Help the environment and benefit with free cosmetics - what's not to like?

Ensuring products and packaging is eco-friendly is a now a major concern for many consumers. Most cosmetics companies are making moves to ensure containers and boxes are recyclable and formulas contain ingredients that are gentle on the environment. But did you know that some beauty brands will actually reward you for returning used products? Here's a round-up of companies with recycling schemes.

MAC

Next time you finish using your favourite MAC lipstick, be sure to save the tube for the amazing Back to MAC scheme. By returning six MAC primary packaging containers to a counter or to the official website, customers will be eligible for a free lipstick from the brand as a thank you. However, note that since 100 per cent of proceeds of VIVA GLAM Lipsticks and Lipglass are provided to organisations that help people living with HIV/AIDS, these are excluded from the scheme.

Recycling at MAC will result in a free lipstick

Kiehl's

Stack up those empty Kiehl's containers! Return any full size or travel size empty product to a Kiehl's counter and collect one stamp per product returned. Collect the number of stamps indicated for your free product reward. Just be aware that product rewards are selected by the store representative at their discretion and are subject to availability.

Lush

Here's another good reason to shop at Lush; bring back five empty, clean black Lush pots to your local shop for recycling and you'll receive a Fresh Face Mask for free. At Lush's recycling centre, the pots will be chipped down, melted and reformulated into new pots ready to be filled with fresh product. Win-win!

Lush will be giving out free face masks if you recycle five empty pots

Other options

While not all companies offer up reward schemes, you'll still feel like you're doing some good by recycling. Origins accepts back product packaging from any brand. While Garnier has teamed up with TerraCycle to create a free recycling programme for all Garnier beauty product packaging. The concept also offers participants the opportunity to fundraise for their favourite school or charity.

