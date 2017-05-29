Charlotte Church announces she is pregnant with her third child The singer revealed the surprise news while on stage at Birmingham Pride 2017

Charlotte Church is expecting her third child. The 31-year-old singer revealed her surprise news while on stage at Birmingham Pride 2017 on Sunday night. Charlotte proudly showed off her baby bump as she performed along with her band, dressed in a sequinned top, fishnet tights and black underwear.

This will be Charlotte's third baby. She is already a mum to Ruby Megan Henson, nine, and eight-year-old Dexter Lloyd Henson, who she shares with ex-partner, Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson. The couple split in 2010, just six weeks after announcing their engagement, and later that same year she started dating musician Jonathan Powell.

Charlotte Church and Jonathan Powell pictured together in 2015

In an interview last year, Charlotte admitted she hadn't ruled out the possibility of having more children. "I'm really happy with my dude," she said. "He's lush, he's so smart and he really looks after me. I don't know. I'd never rule out anything. Never say never!"

The singer also spoke about her decision to tutor Ruby and Dexter at home. "I try not to talk about that too much," she admitted. "I try to keep them out of it a bit so that in future years when they're on the internet they’re not like, 'People say we were weird because we were home-schooled.'" The Voice of an Angel star attended an all-girls school when she was growing up, but said she "didn't like it at all". She added: "I don't think it is right to separate boys and girls at that age. You need to learn about each other."