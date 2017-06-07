Rande Gerber delivers nappies and tequila to new dad George Clooney: watch! The pair own tequila brand Casamigos together

There's one thing George Clooney will be needing now that he's a dad of twins – nappies, and plenty of them! George's best friend Rande Gerber has sent him several boxes of Pampers, as well as two boxes of tequila bottles. A video of the delivery was shared on Casamigos' official Instagram account, the tequila brand owned by George and Rande. "Special delivery," it was captioned.

The hilarious clip made many followers laugh, with one parent commenting: "Where was the tequila delivery for the birth of my triplets! We received free diapers, free formula, but sadly no tequila. XX happy birthday Clooney twins!" Another remarked: "If those are diapers for George &Amal, those will last a week. Congrats!" A third quipped: "Don't forget the Casamigos for mum!"

George, 56, and his wife Amal, 39, welcomed their twins on Tuesday 6 June. A representative for the Hollywood actor and his barrister wife confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO!, revealing the babies' names. "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," the statement read. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

George had previously joked that he wanted to name his children after his tequila brand, Casamigos. He told ET: "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do." George went on to say that he was reluctant to name his twins before meeting them. The Ocean's Eleven star explained: "Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes... whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister… Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"