Binky Felstead arrives home with her newborn baby girl The Made in Chelsea star welcomed her daughter on 12 June

New mum Binky Felstead has arrived home with her brand new baby girl. The Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram on Wednesday – coincidentally also her 27th birthday – to share a sweet photo of her newborn daughter in her carrycot on a table, surrounded by bouquets of flowers and cards, with a birthday balloon and a 'Baby Girl' balloon also visible. "Couldn't have asked for a better birthday present… Just got to bring our little girl home!!! #happybirthdaytome," Binky captioned the photo.

Binky Felstead has arrived home with her baby daughter

Binky and her co-star boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson became first-time parents on Monday, with a rep confirming exclusively to HELLO! Online that their baby daughter had been born. Proud new daddy JP then shared a sweet black-and-white image with his Instagram followers, showing him holding his little girl's tiny hand. "I'M A DADDY!" he captioned the photograph.

Ahead of the birth, 26-year-old Binky shared her excitement at becoming a mother. "As my due date approaches, I'm actually very excited and not scared really at all," she wrote in her blog for HELLO! Online. "I know I'm being well looked after and I feel like I've learned the majority of what I need to know. My family and Josh have been great, very supportive and calming so it's fine. I'm excited, I can't wait to meet her!"

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Proud dad Josh 'JP' Patterson shared the first photo of their little girl

She continued: "They say not to plan too much because you can't really plan it properly but I've got what I'd like to happen and I just hope it all goes to plan. I've learned all about other options like hypnobirthing, I think that's really useful for if you get panicky. I'm not panicked yet, I'm actually alright and I feel pretty calm. But if I were to get worked up then I'd know to focus on my breathing and I know how to do that so it's useful."