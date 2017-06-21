Holly Willoughby shares heatwave struggles as young son climbs into bed for cuddles The This Morning star is a mum to three children

Parents across the country are struggling in the heatwave when it comes to their children's bedtime. And Holly Willoughby is experiencing exactly the same difficulties with her young family. The This Morning star, who is a mum of three, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a sweet photo of her youngest son Chester in her bed. She captioned the snapshot: "I know it's too hot to sleep… but when you wake up next to this…" followed by a series of heart eyes emojis.

The TV star and husband Dan Baldwin share three children together: Harry, eight, Belle, six, and two-year-old Chester. In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, Holly opened up about her brood. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she revealed. "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly, meanwhile, recently caused a stir on Instagram when she bared her slender legs in a tiny pair of black shorts. Viewers are more used to seeing Holly at work in knee-length skirts and dresses, and on Tuesday afternoon she surprised fans with her off-duty look, writing: "Today is a short shorts kinda day!" Fans were quick to comment on how incredible Holly looked, with one writing, "Wow you are gorgeous" and another posting: "No matter what you wear Holly you always look so effortlessly elegant and stunning."

Others remarked on the 36-year-old's transformation and evident weight loss. "You look fab. Are you on an exercise regime? You've lost lots of weight," asked one fan, while a second echoed: "You look beautiful. Would like to know what you did to lose weight."